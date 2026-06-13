Tanker Reports Being Struck, But India Denies It Was Their Vessel

Reports surfaced overnight of another tanker being struck by a projectile, even as government officials in Pakistan were saying that a Memorandum of Understanding would be signed within hours between the United States and Iran. U.S. Central Command said there had been launches from Iran, but Indian officials quickly sought to clarify that it was not a vessel associated with its seafarers.

UK Maritime Trade Operations released a notice of what it calculates as the 68th incident this year, saying “military authorities” had informed them that a tanker had been struck. It said the unnamed vessel was hit on the port bow about six nautical miles off the coast of Oman. It said there were no injuries and the vessel was proceeding to a port.

U.S. Central Command also reported that its forces had downed multiple one-way attack drones launched from Iran. It said it was an attempt coming from Iran to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM said traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded.

Maritime security firm Vanguard Tech backed up the reports of a vessel being struck. It identified the tanker as Hong Kong-flagged and that there had been a release of cargo but no injuries. It said the vessel was proceeding to Oman for an inspection.

The vessel appears, based on the reported position, to have been transiting using the southern route in the Strait established by the United States. The IRGC Navy has repeatedly said all vessels must use the northern route and receive its clearance for the transit. On Thursday, the IRGC said it had again closed the Strait and was in full control. It claimed to have fired on two tankers attempting to make the passage and turned back a third tanker on Friday.

A false report quickly got started in India that the product tanker Liaki Freedom (131,161 dwt) had been struck. The Forward Seamen's Union of India posted on social media that the Marshall Islands-registered tanker, which is managed from the UAE, was in the position of the reported attack overnight, and it said the vessel was not responding to radio calls. Rumors spread that four seamen had been killed in a fire, possibly from another U.S. strike after the three tankers were hit earlier in the week.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs later denounced the reports and the spreading of false information, saying it would endanger Indian seafarers. It said it had contacted the Liaki Freedom, and it was anchored off Sohar, Oman. The union later posted a call with the crew of the tanker, where they are also heard saying, “All Ok.”

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The apparent attack on another vessel raised concerns of a lack of alignment in Iran. The hardliners may still be rejecting the efforts by elected officials to complete an agreement with the United States. Pakistani officials who have been mediating said, however, that a signing could take place within 24 hours, while Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that a signing could happen this weekend.

World leaders are preparing for the G7 conference in France at the beginning of next week. Analysts believe that Trump wanted to have the signed agreement by the time the conference begins.

