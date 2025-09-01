LISW25 to Highlight Role of Maritime Charities

The vital role maritime charities play within the industry will be discussed on the opening day of London International Shipping Week 2025 (LISW25).



Taking place on Monday 15th September, the session is titled ‘Serving a Purpose – the vital role of maritime charities for the shipping industry’ and the organisers are delighted to announce that Captain Kuba Szymanski, Secretary General of InterManager will be the keynote speaker.



The panel discussion brings together this year’s four chosen LISW25 maritime charity partners: the International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF), Merchant Navy Welfare Board (MNWB), Project Connect and the Sir Thomas Lipton Foundation.



Internationally-recognised mariner Captain Sir Ian McNaught, President of the MNWB, will host the event.



Capt Szymanski is well-known as an outspoken campaigner for the welfare of seafarers, and says he’s honoured to deliver the keynote speech.



“It is vital maritime charities are well supported by the rest of the industry, now more than ever. Seafarers are the lifeblood of the maritime industry, which in turn gives the world the able to trade and function. It’s up to all of us in the industry to make sure that our own people are well looked after."



He added: “I am delighted to deliver the keynote speech at this session and to hear everyone’s ideas on what they can do to help.”



The free panel discussion will take place at Norton Rose Fulbright (Design Lab Ground Floor), 3 More London Riverside, London, SE1 2AQ on 15th September from 10am to 11am.