Liberian Registry Introduces New Online Services for Seafarers

By The Maritime Executive 04-11-2021 05:13:58

The Liberian Registry announced the unveiling of two new online platforms for seafarers to have easier access for applying for documents and credentials, and for taking Liberian license and upgrade examinations.

These two new platforms are the latest investments from the Registry, which has always been the industry leader amongst flag States in adopting technological advancements and pushing for practical and cost-effective electronic solutions. Liberia led the way as the first flag State to implement electronic certificates aboard ships, implemented the cutting-edge Seafarer Electronic Application (SEA) System for crewing and manning agencies to directly apply online for seafarer documents.

The first platform is designed to allow seafarers to directly apply online for their seafarer documents necessary for sailing aboard Liberian flagged vessels at https://seafarers.liscr.com/. Further, the Liberian Registry completely overhauled and modernized its license examination and upgrading process by creating an entirely new learning management system for eligible seafarers to be able to take their license examinations online. This platform, https://seafarerexam.liscr.com/ allows the eligible seafarer, working through approved Training Centers, to be able to take these examinations globally 24/7.

Chief Operating Officer of the Liberian Ship and International Corporate Registry (LISCR), Alfonso Castillero states: “These new platforms are a key part of Liberia’s continued implementation of technology. This time of COVID-19 and the continued restriction of travel has continued to necessitate the industry to continue to think outside the box and adapt to allow for technology to be used whenever possible. These platforms now mean that seafarers that may not have been able to travel to take exams in person can now do so online from their homes. Seafarers that may not have been able to get their documents renewed or applied for, now can do so safely from their home. This is all about making the seafarers life more convenient, and removing any barriers they may have from getting on their ships. This has never been more important than during this ongoing crew change crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

These platforms, created and developed by the Registry, are now available to all seafarers needing these vital services, and more information can be obtained by contacting exams@liscr.com.

