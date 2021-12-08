Liberia and The Peoples Republic of China Sign Maritime MOU

China MoU Signing

[By: LISCR]

The Liberian Maritime Authority, and the Maritime Safety Administration of the Peoples Republic of China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding together in Beijing on 17 October. Liberia and China have entered into this framework for cooperation in maritime affairs to bolster and expand on their existing working relationship in areas of Maritime Safety.

The delegates concluded this MoU in Beijing after several months of close discussions and cooperation. The areas focused on by both parties are: Port State Control; Marine Environmental Protection; to Promote and Facilitate Maritime Transport between both nations; to Promote the Safety of Navigation at Sea; Seafarer Training and Welfare; and other areas concerning the safety of vessels at sea.

This MOU is part of the broader Maritime Agreement signed between Liberia and the People’s Republic of China which see’s Liberian flagged vessels given preferential status for reductions in port dues in China.



