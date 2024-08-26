Laborde Products Completes First OSV Repower with Mitsubishi Tier 3 Engines

[By: Laborde Products]

Laborde Products announces the successful repowering of the M/V Mary Cheramie, marking the company’s first Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) repower project. The vessel, owned by Cheramie Marine, now features two Mitsubishi Tier 3 S12R engines, each delivering 1260 HP at 1600 RPM, replacing the older Caterpillar 3512 engines. These new engines boast a fully mechanical design, simplifying maintenance and operation while enhancing reliability and reducing emissions.

The project was carried out at Superior Shipyard, aiming to provide enhanced capabilities and reliability for the vessel. This repower marks a significant milestone as it is one of the first OSVs repowered by Laborde Products, showcasing their capability and commitment to the marine industry.

With the completion of the M/V Mary Cheramie, the vessel benefits from the renewed efficiency and dependability provided by the new engines. Max Cheramie, Vice President for Cheramie Marine, shared his satisfaction with the outcome.

"Laborde Products' customer service, from the initial discussions about repowering the M/V Mary Cheramie to the completion of the installation, has been excellent. Bradley Matte demonstrated deep knowledge of the engines we needed and the necessary retrofits for the installation. Michael Murzi and his team were there at every step, answering all our questions

and ensuring the engines were perfectly suited for the M/V Mary Cheramie. It was a relief to work with a company that was so hands-on throughout the entire process. Laborde Products made the installation smooth and seamless from start to finish."

Laborde Products is proud to have partnered with Cheramie Marine and Superior Shipyard on this project and looks forward to continuing to support the marine industry with top-quality products and services.

“This project is a testament to our team’s dedication and expertise,” said Brian Laborde, President and CEO at Laborde Products. “We are proud to bring this level of innovation and quality to the marine industry, helping our clients achieve greater operational success.”