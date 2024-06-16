Laborde Powers Chem Carriers’ M/V John R. Williams with Mitsubishi Engines

[By Laborde Products]

Laborde Products is thrilled to announce that it has supplied a pair of Mitsubishi S6R2 engines to Chem Carriers for their vessel, the M/V John R Williams. Each engine delivers peak performance with 803 horsepower at 1400 revolutions per minute, providing the vessel with reliable and efficient power.

"The Mitsubishi S6R2 engines are a vital component in enhancing the capabilities of our fleet," stated Frank Banta, President of Chem Carriers. "These engines provide the power and reliability our operations depend on. The bottom line is these engines help us meet our commitment to quality, and efficiency, in our business."

This initiative is part of Laborde Products' ongoing efforts to equip the maritime industry with reliable and high-performance engine solutions.

"We are proud to support Chem Carriers with the Mitsubishi S6R2 engines for their vessel, M/V John R Williams," commented Trace Laborde, Vice President of Sales at Laborde Products. "Our goal is to contribute to our clients' success with superior products and services, and delivering these engines to Chem Carriers is a perfect example of our ability to meet and exceed expectations."

Laborde Products looks forward to continuing its support of Chem Carriers and the broader maritime community.

