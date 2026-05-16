Kongsberg Maritime Receives DNV Statement of Compliance for New ERS Model

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has received a DNV Simulator Statement of Compliance for its new Engine Room Simulator (ERS) model based on Höegh Aurora (CO2 Pilot), a flagship vessel in Höegh Autoliners’ Aurora Class.

The approval follows a full demonstration and audit of the simulator model, confirming compliance with DNV’s maritime simulator requirements and validating the model’s fidelity for advanced training applications.

The Aurora Class represents a step change in sustainable deep-sea shipping. Designed to support Höegh Autoliners’ ambition to reach net-zero emissions by 2040, the vessels combine multi-fuel capability with readiness for zero-carbon fuels such as ammonia, alongside a suite of energy-efficient technologies and advanced onboard systems. With capacity for up to 9,100 vehicles and enhanced capabilities for electric vehicle transport, Höegh Aurora sets a new benchmark for future-ready car carriers.

"This achievement reflects close collaboration across teams and partners and underlines our commitment to delivering high-fidelity simulator models for the industry’s most advanced vessels," said Leif Pentti Halvorsen, VP Engine Room and Cargo Handling, Maritime Simulation, Kongsberg Maritime.

"Independent verification from DNV demonstrates the accuracy and quality of our simulator models," said Are Føllesdal Tjønn, Managing Director Maritime Simulation, Kongsberg Maritime. "At the same time, it strengthens our ability to support customers as they introduce new vessel designs and transition to more sustainable operations."

Kongsberg Maritime has played a key role in enabling the Aurora Class through its integrated technology suite, including automation, propulsion optimisation and digital solutions that support more efficient and lower-emission operations throughout the vessel lifecycle. Extending this capability into simulation ensures that crews can fully understand and operate these systems from day one.

With the Statement of Compliance in place, the Höegh Aurora ERS model is now part of Kongsberg Maritime’s standard simulator portfolio and available for deployment across training centres worldwide.