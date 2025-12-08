Knud E. Hansen Supports Next-Generation RoPax Ferries For Cook Strait

[By: Knud E. Hansen]

KNUD E. HANSEN, a leading naval architecture and marine engineering consultancy, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its ongoing collaboration with Ferry Holdings Limited. Following the successful signing of the shipbuilding contract with Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), two new state-of-the-art RoPAX vessels will be built.

These vessels are destined for service linking the North and South islands across New Zealand’s challenging Cook Strait and through the environmentally sensitive environs of the Tory Channel and Queen Charlotte Sound.

This achievement marks a major step forward in a multi-year effort to modernize and enhance inter-island transport capability. KNUD E. HANSEN has been proud to support Ferry Holdings Limited throughout this journey, contributing comprehensive technical expertise from the earliest project stages.

Our involvement has included:

Development of the initial concept designs

Preparation and refinement of detailed contract specifications

Shipyard capability assessments and vetting

Technical and commercial support during contract negotiations.

With the shipbuilding agreement now in place, KNUD E. HANSEN will continue to work closely with Ferry Holdings Limited as their trusted technical partner throughout the newbuild programme. Our team will remain deeply engaged throughout all phases of design development, construction oversight, and commissioning, right through to vessel delivery.

“We are delighted to support Ferry Holdings in bringing these transformational vessels to reality,” said Javier Suarez, Managing Director, KNUD E. HANSEN.

“This fleet renewal represents a major investment in the future of Cook Strait transport, and we are committed to ensuring Ferry Holdings receives vessels of the highest safety, reliability, and performance standards.”

The new RoPax vessels will play a central role in strengthening New Zealand’s transport infrastructure linking the North and South islands with improved capacity and passenger experience for decades to come. These vessels will set a new benchmark for safety, efficiency, environmental sensitivity and reliability on one of the worlds most demanding ferry routes.