Keel Laying Ceremony Held for Robert Allan Ltd. Designed TRAktor Tugs

Image courtesy of Robert Allan Ltd

[By: Robert Allan Ltd]

Robert Allan Ltd. is pleased to announce that on January 26, 2022, Grandweld Shipyard held a keel laying ceremony for two of total four high-performance TRAktor 2700-Z tugs, hull numbers H185 and H186.

The tugs were ordered by Specialities Construction for General Trading and Contracting Company (SCC) and will be operated by Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) in Kuwait’s most important Shuwaikh Port. The tugs can perform multiple tasks including ship assist, escort, towing, fire fighting, oil pollution response and others.

The keel laying ceremony was attended by Jamal Abki (General Manager of Grandweld), Mubarak Al Woqayan (CEO of SCC) and BV class representatives in Dubai.

Robert Allan Ltd. worked closely with the Grandweld Shipyard to develop the customized design of the previously built and well proven 27 metre TRAktor tug series.

The new TRAktor 2700-Z tugs will be powered by two Caterpillar 3512C main engines, each rated 1678 kW, driving a Kongsberg US205S P20 Z-drive, delivering a bollard pull in excess of 50 tonnes.

The vessel has been designed to the high standards of outfitting for an operating crew of up to eight. All accommodation spaces including Master and Chief Engineer’s single cabins and three double crew cabins along with the galley and mess are located above main deck.

The tug will be outfitted for safe and efficient performance of ship handling, escort, and harbour towing. The deck machinery comprises of DMT hydraulic single drum escort towing winch and hydraulic anchor mooring windlass/winch at the bow. The escort towing winch is spooled with 600 m of high-performance synthetic towline. In addition, a towing hook is provided on aft deck.

The tug will be equipped with powerful FFS off-ship fire fighting system with two monitors that can deliver up to 2400 m3/hour of water or 300 m3 of foam/water mix. The tug is protected by water spray system.

The tug is also designed to assist in oil pollution response. The tug will be equipped with dispersant system and is capable of storing recovered oil in three onboard dedicated tanks.

A large hold capable of accommodating necessary portable equipment along with workshop is arranged aft of Engine Room. Toimil Marine fully foldable telescopic crane with a 10-metre outreach will be fitted on the aft deck.

The tugs will be built to the following Bureau Veritas Notation:

I ? HULL, ? MACH, Escort Tug, Fire Fighting 1, Water Spray; Oil Recovery Ship, Second Line, •AUT-UMS; INWATERSURVEY

The vessels are expected to enter service by August 2022.

