John Denholm Appointed Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping

[By: International Chamber of Shipping]

The Board of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has today unanimously elected John Denholm CBE as Chairman of the Board.

The decision was made by the ICS Board of Directors at the organisation’s Annual General Meeting, held at Palazzo Valentini in Rome, Italy.

John Denholm succeeds Emanuele Grimaldi, President and Managing Director of Grimaldi Euromed SpA, who has served as Chairman since June 2022.

A qualified chartered accountant, John Denholm joined the family-owned shipping business J. & J. Denholm, becoming Chief Executive in 1993. He currently serves as Executive Chairman of J. & J. Denholm and Denholm Energy Services. Throughout his career, John has held numerous leadership positions across the maritime industry, including serving as President of both the UK Chamber of Shipping and BIMCO.

Commenting on the appointment, John Denholm, Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping, said: “It is a great honour to be appointed Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping and to represent an industry that underpins global trade and prosperity.

“I take on this responsibility at a moment of considerable upheaval and uncertainty for the world economy and for international shipping. Our industry continues to navigate geopolitical tensions, security threats, rapid technological change, the energy transition, and evolving trading patterns. Yet throughout every challenge, shipping continues to perform its essential role: keeping global trade moving and delivering the goods, energy, and resources upon which societies depend. I look forward to working with the ICS Board of Directors and Secretariat during this pivotal period for our industry.”

Thomas A. Kazakos, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping, said: “I am delighted to welcome John Denholm as Chairman of ICS. John brings decades of experience as a shipowner, business leader, and industry representative, together with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing our sector.

“I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to Emanuele Grimaldi for his outstanding leadership over the past four years. His chairmanship coincided with one of the most demanding periods in recent maritime history. Under his stewardship, ICS helped guide the industry as it responded to attacks on civilian shipping and the disruption of major trade routes, adapted to significant shifts in global trading patterns, and engaged with an unprecedented programme of international regulatory change. His contribution to both ICS and the wider shipping community has been immense.”