Canadian-Led Operation Reveals Scope of Illegal Fishing in North Pacific

A Canadian-led operation aimed at cracking down on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing has again exposed how the vast North Pacific continues to be a hotspot for criminal activity that poses a major threat to fish populations, marine environments and global seafood supply chains.

Following the completion of the annual multinational mission known as Operation North Pacific Guard (Op. NPG), which involved more than two months of patrolling North Pacific waters at sea, in the air and by satellite, the reality is that IUU fishing remains a deeply rooted menace.

The mission, which is led by Canada and brings together a range of partners including the U.S., Japan and Korea, saw Canadian fishery officers and crew aboard the multipurpose coast guard ship Sir Wilfrid Laurier patrol more than 23,000 kilometers of North Pacific waters.

At sea, the crew monitored hundreds of fishing vessels and conducted 30 high-seas inspections, which turned up 52 violations of international fisheries requirements. These included shark finning, use of prohibited gear to catch sharks, and misreporting or inaccurate reporting of catch, bycatch and discards, including of prohibited species. Violators also failed to take measures to protect seabirds while setting fishing gear.

In the air, aerial patrols surveyed a total of 344 fishing vessels and detected 21 violations. These included shark finning, illegal killing of dolphins, pollution and inadequate vessel markings.

Apart from monitoring and enforcement, officers also collected environmental data and water samples for analysis to support understanding of the high seas environment, including the migration range of species of interest such as Pacific salmon and the levels of microplastics in the water.

Canadian authorities say that Op. NPG, which has been conducted annually since 2019, is critical in enforcing international law against IUU fishing. The violations are investigated by flag states and may lead to sanctions, including total fishing bans for offending vessels.

Among the other objectives of the operation is identifying gaps in global fisheries governance — work that in recent years has contributed to prohibitions on shark finning and salmon retention, restrictions on pollution, and strengthened reporting requirements.

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"IUU fishing threatens the security of our oceans and the resources that coastal communities depend on. Operation North Pacific Guard demonstrates the strength of Canada's partnerships in addressing these threats and enforcing the rules that keep our waters safe," said David McGuinty, Canadian Minister of National Defence.

Op. NPG is funded by the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative, which aims to enhance conservation, protection and enforcement efforts in high-risk areas for Canada's Pacific salmon stocks. The initiative has received US$294 million over five years under a federal government strategy aimed at nature protection.