Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers Backs Anti-Trafficking Training

Lord Mountevans By The Maritime Executive 01-20-2020 10:43:24

A century since granting of its royal charter, the Institute is looking to the future with program to help port agents and surveyors spot illegal cargoes

London, 21 January 2020. The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers has celebrated 100 years today since the granting of its Royal Charter by unveiling plans for a training program to help port workers and surveyors spot the signs of wildlife trafficking in the maritime supply chain.

The program is backed by a formal resolution which will be added to the Institute’s commitments to support the UfW’s Transport Taskforce, together with other key maritime industry stakeholders.

“As we begin celebrations of 100 years since the granting of our Royal Charter, The Institute is looking to the future with a program that helps to build capacity and provide practical assistance,” said Institute President Lord Mountevans. “The Institute and our members are committed to playing our part to protect the world for present and future generations, taking concrete steps and leading discussions and programs that promote sustainability.”

The illegal wildlife trade is valued between $5-20 billion per year and is the fourth most lucrative global crime after drugs, humans and arms, fueling instability and criminality in both demand and supply countries.

UfW is dedicated to tackling the exploitation of the maritime transport system to traffic illegal flora and fauna by transnational criminal gangs, leveraging shipping and port operators to provide a source of additional intelligence to law enforcement agencies.

“The Transport Taskforce was created as a way for United for Wildlife to work with the transport industry to identify any role it plays in illegal wildlife trade and looks at the ways that the sector can break the chain between suppliers and consumers,” added Institute Director Julie Lithgow. “The Institute’s decision to become both a signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration, and an active leader in the region, demonstrates our commitment to this initiative.”

The Institute will develop a course that focuses on helping port agents, inspectors, surveyors and supervisors spot the signs of cargo shipments that may contain trafficked wildlife. The resolution also commits members to support intelligence gathering on trends and routes of the trade, mobilizing its unique network of port agents, port workers and the port stakeholder community to raise alerts and strengthen community engagement.

