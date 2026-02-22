A.P Moller Capital Invests $240 million in Morocco’s Transport Sector

A.P Moller Capital’s Morocco Fund has raised $243 million, which the company intends to invest in the country’s transport and logistics infrastructure. The fund, managed by APM Capital Morocco, the local subsidiary of A.P Moller Capital, attracted significant interest from Moroccan and foreign institutional investors.

For instance, the fund secured a $65 million commitment from the Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund II (EMIF II), a Danish Fund managed by A.P Moller Capital. In the past few years, the fund has established a strong reputation in the North African transport investment networks, including gaining support from Morocco’s King Mohammed VI.

The APM Capital Morocco Fund was selected to be part of the Mohammed VI Investment Fund, which will help catalyze long-term investments in transport and renewable energy sectors. The successful financing round will cement Morocco’s growing momentum in ports development in the Mediterranean region.

“Morocco is a priority market for A.P. Moller Capital, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, rising near-shoring activity and sustained investment in transport and logistics infrastructure,” said Kim Fejfer, CEO of A.P Moller Capital.

APM Capital has previously implemented big-ticket projects in the Moroccan port sector. The most recent one is the investment in the Casablanca-based grain operator Mass Céréales al Maghreb (MCM). In 2020, APM Capital acquired 49% shareholding in MCM, which has grain storage terminals spread across ports of Casablanca and Jorf Lasfar. In the past one decade, MCM has been handling more than half of all grain bulk imports in Morocco. APM Capital exited MCM shareholding in May 2025. Some of the milestones in the investment include supporting MCM’s regional expansion into the Senegalese market, with the launch of a grain terminal at the Port of Bargny-Sendou.

APM Capital is also part of the consortium involved in the development of the Chbika green hydrogen project in Morocco. Located in the Guelmin- Oued Noun region near the Atlantic coast, the Chbika project targets to produce 200,000 tons of green ammonia for export to Europe. In the project, APM Capital’s role is to lead the development of port and associated infrastructure, critical for the green hydrogen value chain.

The World Bank projects that Moroccan ports could serve as important global green bunkering hubs, owing to their strategic location along the busy east-west shipping corridor. By the bank’s estimates, by 2030, ships calling at Morocco’s ports could require around 0.2 million tons of hydrogen-equivalent in fuel. This could increase to around 2.83 million tons by 2050.