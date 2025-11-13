Industry & Government Roadmap Aligning to Rebuild America’s Maritime Power

[By: SHIPPINGInsight]

A new paper authored by Dr. Beatriz Canamary, Founder of SuRe Strategy Group, presents a unified framework for revitalizing America’s maritime sector through coordinated government and industry action. Entitled U.S. Maritime Revitalization: A Convergence Framework, the paper synthesizes findings from the October 2025 SHIPPINGInsight Leadership Roundtables and Congressional testimony on the SHIPS for America Act, identifying a rare alignment between policymakers and maritime leaders on priorities for restoring U.S. maritime strength.

Dr. Canamary’s report finds “remarkable alignment” between what policymakers and maritime executives identify as systemic barriers to revitalization—and how to fix them. Canamary’s work outlines a cohesive national strategy centered on establishing a Maritime Coordination Council, led by a Maritime Security Advisor, to unify the efforts of MARAD, DOD, DOE, DOT, and EPA under a single operational structure. It calls for institutionalizing workforce prestige through reinstituting a U.S. Maritime Service modeled after the Armed Forces, accelerating technology adoption through Maritime Acceleration Regional Centers, and modernizing U.S.-flag policy to ensure commercial viability and national security readiness. Distributed shipbuilding and inland manufacturing initiatives are also emphasized as mechanisms to expand the industrial base, create high-value jobs, and broaden the political coalition supporting maritime revitalization.

“The convergence between industry roundtables and Congressional testimony validates both analytical frameworks while revealing their complementary contributions to maritime revitalization strategy,” states Dr. Canamary.

The Convergence Framework establishes a sequenced roadmap for action: immediate steps include formation of the Maritime Coordination Council and initiation of tariff- based incentives for the construction of U.S.-flag vessels; near-term goals call for standing up the first Maritime Acceleration Regional Centers and advancing distributed shipbuilding demonstration projects as well as reinstituting the US Maritime Service; long-term priorities include strategic specialization in vessel production and modernization of U.S. port operations.

The paper underscores that Congress provides the mandate while industry provides the operational intelligence. The SHIPS Act offers the policy foundation; industry leaders offer systems analysis, innovation pathways, and accountability metrics. Together, they form the first comprehensive roadmap for U.S. maritime revitalization in over five decades.

Dr. Beatriz Canamary is a recognized maritime strategist with over 20 years of experience in port and infrastructure operations. She founded SuRe Strategy Group to advise leaders on scaling innovation in legacy industries through constraint-based strategy and cross-sector collaboration. She holds a Doctorate in Business Administration focused on sustainability in the U.S. port industry, a Certificate in Mergers & Acquisitions from Harvard Business School, and serves as Chair of the Innovation and Workforce Development Committee for the Floating Economy Institute.

Read Dr. Beatriz Canamary’s Convergence Framework here: https://www.shippinginsight.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Framework-WB.pdf.