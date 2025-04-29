NAVTOR

NAVTOR helps Commercial Shipping companies with easy access, updating and management of digital charts and publications, and other navigational data. Visit www.navtor.com for more information.

NAVTOR

Voyaging to Perfection: The Ongoing Evolution of NavStation

Published Apr 29, 2025 12:55 PM by NAVTOR

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; How do you take the industry&rsquo;s &lsquo;ultimate planning tool&rsquo; and improve it? Giving users what they need, o...

Navtor

EU Can Do It! Five Simple Steps to FuelEU Maritime Compliance

Published Feb 24, 2025 2:15 PM by NAVTOR

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; Change is on the horizon. On&nbsp;January 1, 2025, FuelEU Maritime arrives, and with it a whole new approach to measurin...

Navtor

Big Deal: Tor Svanes Explains How NAVTOR's Merger Unlocks Opportunities

Published Jun 18, 2024 5:52 PM by NAVTOR

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; NAVTOR&rsquo;s surprise merger with Voyager Worldwide created a giant in the smart shipping technology niche. Here Tor S...

How Havila Launched NAVTOR's Explosive Growth

Published Feb 28, 2020 1:18 PM by NAVTOR

Posted in: Maritime

Exactly eight years ago,&nbsp;electronic navigation specialist NAVTOR signed its first customer, launching the concept of &quot;Pa...

More News Stories