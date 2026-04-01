Indian Register of Shipping Hosts Seminar on Emerging Maritime Technologies

[By: Indian Register of Shipping]

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) hosted a technical seminar bringing together senior officials from the Indian Coast Guard and representatives from leading shipyards to deliberate on emerging technologies and strategic developments shaping the maritime sector. The Chief Guest for the seminar was Inspector General Sudhir Sahni, TM, DDG (Material & Maintenance), Indian Coast Guard.

The event provided a platform for meaningful dialogue on important themes, including digitalisation, autonomous vessels, cyber security, alternate fuels, and research work undertaken by IRS. The Indian Coast Guard currently operates a large fleet comprising several types of vessels, of which a growing number are classed by IRS.

The seminar featured a series of technical presentations by IRS domain experts, covering the organisation’s role in supporting defence services, advancements in maritime digitalisation, the implications of autonomous systems and cyber security, alternate fuel technologies, and ongoing research initiatives.

The event concluded with an engaging Q&A session, followed by a felicitation of the Chief Guest and a networking session that enabled further exchange of ideas among stakeholders.

IG Sudhir Sahni said “With the Government of India’s strong focus on commercial shipbuilding and defence projects, IRS is well positioned to take on emerging challenges. The Indian Coast Guard reposes trust in IRS, reflected in the single classing of 22 of our prestigious ships. Our partnership with IRS goes beyond technical collaboration – it is strategic in nature. The refits of all Coast Guard vessels are supervised by IRS, and the refit data is maintained in the IRS online reporting system. We look forward to continued support in design approvals and quality assurance, as together we uphold the highest standards of marine safety and innovation.”

Cdr KK Dhawan, Head Defence at IRS said “By conducting technical seminar for Indian Coast Guard, IRS has shown its commitment to strengthening our engagement with defence stakeholders through robust classification, design appraisal, and assurance services. In line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, we are focused on continually strengthening our indigenous capabilities and supporting the development of self-reliant, future-ready maritime and defence assets that meet the highest standards of safety and performance.”