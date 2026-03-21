Indian Register (IRS) Takes One of India’s Largest Crude Tankers into Class

[By Indian Register of Shipping (IRS)]



Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) has taken into class Lila Jamnagar, a 298,997 DWT Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) and one of the largest vessels to sail under the Indian flag. The addition of the vessel marks an important milestone for India’s tanker fleet and highlights the growing role of Indian classification in supporting the country’s maritime ambitions.



Owned by RFK Shipping IFSC Private Limited and operated through the Lila Global platform, Lila Jamnagar has been registered at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). The classing of Lila Jamnagar demonstrates IRS’s capability to provide classification and technical services for large, complex vessels engaged in global energy transportation. IRS will support the vessel throughout its operational lifecycle, ensuring compliance with international standards governing safety, structural integrity and operational performance.



Commenting on the development, Mr. P K Mishra, Managing Director of IRS, said: “India’s aspiration to expand its merchant fleet and strengthen energy transportation capabilities requires robust technical oversight and globally recognised standards. The classification of Lila Jamnagar demonstrates IRS’s ability to support large tanker operations while contributing to the growth of India’s maritime ecosystem.”



The vessel is also the first Indian-flagged VLCC structured through GIFT City, reflecting the increasing role of the financial hub in enabling maritime asset ownership and investment structures linked to India.

