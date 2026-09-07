Ilya Espino de Marotta Takes Office as Administrator of the Panama Canal

[By Panama Canal Authority]

Engineer Ilya Espino de Marotta took office today, Monday, September 7, 2026, as Administrator of the Panama Canal for the 2026–2033 term. The ceremony formalized an orderly leadership transition and marked the beginning of a new administration leading the institution. With more than four decades of service, Espino de Marotta becomes the first woman to hold the Panama Canal’s highest executive position.

“Forty-one years ago, I came here to learn. Today, it is my turn to lead, but my conviction remains exactly the same; to serve Panama with honesty, discipline, and profound respect for this institution,” Espino de Marotta said. “My commitment is to remain focused on efficiency, transparency, and ethics, because every dollar we manage at the Canal belongs to Panama, and that is how we will treat it,” she added. “I accept this appointment with a profound sense of duty and with absolute confidence in the people who make it possible to run the Canal every day.”

Espino de Marotta assumes the role of Administrator following a career spanning the Canal’s technical, operational, and executive areas. She began her career in 1985 as a marine engineer and the only female engineer at the shipyard of what was originally the Industrial Division. She later worked in the Engineering Section of the Dredging Division, the Mechanical Engineering Section of the Engineering Division, and the Accounting Division, where she served as a valuation engineer. She also served as coordinator of the Maritime Operations Department’s Investment Program and was a member of the Canal Master Plan Coordination Team. She also worked in the Program Development Office and served as executive manager of Resource Administration and Project Controls.

Later, she served as Executive Vice President for Engineering and Program Management where she played a key role in the execution and completion of the Panama Canal Expansion Program, which is one of the most significant engineering and management undertakings in Panama’s history. Following the project’s completion, she served as Vice President for Operations and, in 2019, was appointed Deputy Administrator of the Panama Canal, assuming the position on January 1, 2020. In January 2024, she was appointed the Panama Canal’s first Chief Sustainability Officer.

The ceremony was held at the Administration Building and was attended by the President of the Republic of Panama José Raúl Mulino, Minister for Canal Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors José Ramón Icaza, members of the Board of Directors, outgoing Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez Morales, government officials and other Canal employees.

“With this inauguration, Panama demonstrates once again its ability to transfer the leadership of its most important asset through strong governance, clear rules and processes, and institutions that work,” Minister Icaza said. “All Panamanians should be proud of our Canal. Let us support the leadership of the new Administrator,” he added.

Administrator Espino de Marotta will be responsible for implementing the Panama Canal’s 2025–2035 Strategic Vision. This roadmap seeks to ensure water security, strengthen the reliability and resilience of Canal operations, diversify its services, and consolidate Panama’s position as a global logistics, maritime, and energy hub.

Priority initiatives include the development of the Río Indio reservoir, new port terminals on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, an energy corridor, and a logistics corridor. These projects are intended to expand the Panama Canal’s capabilities and revenue sources, strengthen the competitiveness of the route, and increase its contribution to the country.

The administrator holds a Bachelor’s degree in Marine Engineering from Texas A&M University and a Master’s degree in Economic Engineering from Universidad Santa María La Antigua. Her professional education also includes executive programs at INCAE Business School and Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, as well as a project management certification from the Project Management Institute.

The inauguration marks a new chapter in the history of the Panama Canal and reinforces the continuity of an institution built on merit, experience, and the orderly succession of its leadership. With this transition, the Canal enters a new stage focused on preserving its strategic role in global trade while expanding the benefits it generates for Panama.

