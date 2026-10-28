Shad Blidberg Hallam is Founder & Executive Lead of Nomon AB, Stockholm, and a member of the VWT Steering Committee. Wolfgang Lehmacher is a global supply chain and logistics expert, former World Economic Forum director and president and CEO emeritus of GeoPost Intercontinental. He is a member of the Virtual Watch Tower (VWT) leadership team and an advisor to RISE. Mikael Lind is Senior Strategic Research Advisor at Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE) and Secretary General of the Virtual Watch Tower (VWT). He was appointed the world's first Adjunct Professor of Maritime Informatics at Chalmers University of Technology and is a co-initiator of community-driven initiatives including collaborative decision making (CDM), Sustainable Port and VWT.