IHMA and Port of Rotterdam Announce 2026 Congress

[By: International Harbour Masters Association]

The International Harbour Masters Association (IHMA) and the Port of Rotterdam Authority are pleased to announce the 15th International Harbour Masters Association Congress, to be held from 09–12 June 2026 at Theater Zuidplein in Rotterdam.

The theme of the IHMA Congress 2026 is Connecting Horizons – Building Future Resilient Ports Together, reflecting a shared commitment to collaboration, innovation, and sustainability across the global maritime sector.

The IHMA Congress is a biennial event offering a vital forum for IHMA members, industry stakeholders, innovators, and suppliers from across the ports sector. The Congress enables attendees to connect, share insights, and explore the latest advancements in technology and best practices.

What’s On The Agenda?

The event will open at 09:00 on Tuesday, 09 June 2026, with a formal Opening Ceremony, followed by plenary sessions and panel discussions, keynote addresses, workshops and games. Over three days, the Congress will explore the following core themes:

Emerging Technologies

Sustainable Together

Resilient Ports

On the final day, Friday, 12 June, participants will have the opportunity to join an exclusive Port Tour, inside the biggest port in Europe, organised by the Port of Rotterdam Authority, offering a unique, behind-the-scenes look at one of the world’s largest ports.

Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony

The Congress Gala dinner takes place in the heart of Rotterdam on the evening of Thursday, 11 June and will include the announcement of the IHMA award winners.

Launched in 2018, the IHMA awards are held to recognise and celebrate the contributions Harbour Masters make to ensuring safe, secure and efficient ports around the world.

The awards will be judged in three categories:

Safe, Efficient and Secure Port

Outstanding Individual Achievement in the Profession of Harbour Master

Port Operations Photograph of the Year

Nominations are now open. For more information, please contact secretary.ihma@harbourmaster. org

What Our Leaders Say

IHMA Congress Chair Gary Wilson: “We’re very much looking forward to the next IHMA Congress in Rotterdam. The theme, Connecting Horizons – Building Future Resilient Ports Together, promises to spark essential discussions. Coming together to share our recent experiences is always a privilege.”

Harbour Master, Port of Rotterdam Authority - René de Vries: “We look forward to welcoming IHMA members to Rotterdam next year. It will be an excellent opportunity to exchange ideas and discuss resilience and new technologies in our ports. We are honoured to host this event in Rotterdam.”

IHMA President Paul O’Regan: “From the port to the city, Rotterdam has it all. Experiences we can all learn from. I’m truly excited about reconnecting with colleagues and delivering a superb programme that will empower us all to build more resilient ports.”

Registration Now Open

Registration is open to all members of the maritime community.

For more information and to register, visit: https://ihmacongress2026. harbourmaster.org/

Coming Next