IEC Telecom Completes Interconnection with Iridium Certus

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-22 17:37:07

Satellite communications specialist IEC Telecom has successfully completed an interconnection with Iridium Certus™.

IEC Telecom is now able to offer its comprehensive portfolio of maritime satellite communications solutions on the Iridium Certus platform.

Providing truly global pole-to-pole coverage, Iridium Certus is highly reliable, due to the advantages of the network’s unique architecture. Located in low Earth orbit (LEO), with crosslinks enabling cross-satellite communication and L-band end-user transmissions, the network is resilient to adverse weather conditions and does not rely on local ground infrastructure.

For the maritime sector this means access to reliable, high-quality satellite connectivity, anywhere on the planet, regardless of the size of the vessel or its data needs. Enhanced by IEC Telecom’s range of value-added solutions, the service will deliver competitively priced, high-performing, truly global satellite coverage supporting many important functions including, business operations, IoT applications, crew welfare and critical safety operations.

Nabil Ben Soussia, Vice President Maritime at IEC Telecom, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer customers our value-added services on top of one of the most innovative platforms with the greatest coverage.

“Iridium is a trusted provider of maritime satellite communications for business operations, safety services, IoT applications, and crew welfare. We are excited to offer this global solution to vessel owners, operators and managers across all maritime sectors and geographies.”

Wouter Deknopper, Vice President & General Manager, Maritime Line of Business at Iridium said: “We are happy to sign this partnership with IEC Telecom which will boost our maritime communications distribution in Europe, particularly in Scandinavia, the Caspian Sea and Middle East. We look forward to providing our second-generation of innovation through IEC’s global presence and expertise.”

