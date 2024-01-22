Huisman to Deliver 500mt Offshore Mast Crane for Subsea7

[By: Huisman]

Huisman announces that it has been awarded a contract from Subsea7 for the delivery of a 500mt Offshore Mast Crane. The full electric crane will be installed on one of Subsea7’s pipelay vessels and will be deployed for deep water installations.

The 500mt Offshore Mast Crane will be equipped with a state-of-the-art passive and active heave compensation system on the main hoist to counter-act the vessel’s heave motion when landing a product onto the seabed. Huisman has upgraded its heave compensation system with a variety of new control modes to extend the operational window.

The crane will be built in Huisman’s production facility in Schiedam, the Netherlands.

David Roodenburg, CEO of Huisman says: "We are delighted to announce this contract of our valued client, Subsea7. Our pursuit of continuous improvement has led to the upgrade of our Offshore Mast Crane to an impressive 500mt, showcasing our dedication to innovation and client satisfaction."

The small rectangular footprint of this crane allows for easy integration with the vessel's steel structure and direct installation of the crane on the stern, achieving a large effective outreach and reducing integration costs. Huisman Offshore Mast Cranes are renowned for being lightweight, built up from high tensile steel, eliminating the need for ballast weight. Furthermore, the exceptional height of the mast provides a superior load curve.

The Huisman Mast Cranes have been used within the industry for over 30 years and have become a standard in the design and construction of heavy lift cranes. The company boasts a track record of nearly 50 Offshore Mast Cranes successfully deployed for offshore construction and ultra-deepwater operations, reaching depths of up to 5,000 meters.