Headway’s Carbon Capture Technology Makes a Big Splash at SMM

On 6th Sep, the 30th Hamburg International Maritime Trade Fair (SMM 2022), the largest exhibition in the shipping industry, returned offline after two years and attracted approximately 2000 exhibitors and 40000 visitors from more than 100 countries all over the world. As one of the leading marine equipment manufacturers, Headway participated in SMM 2022 with OceadGuard® Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS), Carbon Capture Storage and Utilization System (CCSU), Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) and Exhaust Gas Cleaning System (EGCS), etc. Especially, carbon capture and utilization technology, as cutting-edge technology in this event, drew a lot of visitors’ attention to communicate with Headway.

The Hamburg International Maritime Trade Fair, dating back to 1963, is the largest, most professional and influential trade fair in the shipping industry. The SMM 2020 could have gone on in Sep. 2020 and had to be postponed to Feb. 2021 which was held online because of COVID-19. Encouragingly, the 30 th SMM has been held face to face again and its exhibitors, spreading to 11 exhibition halls, cover the entire industrial supply chain. The SMM 2022 focuses on current hot topics of many people in the shipping industry concern, such as marine fuel transformation, digitalization of shipping, climate change and so on.

With the advent of mandatory date under ballast water convention, the BWMS market still ranks on the hot topic list of the maritime industry. At the SMM 2022, Headway’s flagship products, OceanGuard ® BWMS continued to draw the attention of visitors and reached an agreement with Zeaborn for two existing vessels. Meanwhile, Hartmann, as one of long-term partners in German, also confirmed to place an order for another three new- building vessels. In addition, the initial cooperation intention also witnessed their strong interest in OceanGuard ® EGCS. “We believe that its advantages will contribute more to helping us to tackle some pollution problems and reducing environmental burden”, said one of technical manager of Hartmann.

In addition, Headway also displayed marine fuel supply systems which are based on LNG, LPG and Methanol fuel solutions and have obtained certificates from international major classification societies. Furthermore, high-pressure/low-pressure systems have received orders and obtained high recognition from clients after the delivery of some projects.

It is remarkable that the OceanGuard® CCSU, independently developed and researched by Headway, hit its debut at the international industrial exhibition as Headway’s latest product. The system adopts state-of-the-art decarbonization technology to efficiently achieve capturing and storing CO2 and other greenhouse gases (GHGs) produced by the engines onboard and that will endow the accomplishment of zero-carbon with great significance. The system featured many advantages, such as high efficiency in carbon capture, compact design, low power consumption, high convenience in storage and transportation and so on, with AiP certificates from major classification societies. On the scene, many representatives from shipowners and shipyards did deep communications to express high interest in the following experimental progress to promote further cooperation with Headway.

Headway will continue to strengthen its global service system and carry out close cooperation with global partners to further speed up its global strategic layout and contribute to green, intelligent, sustainable global shipping with high-quality products and round-the-clock local technical services.

