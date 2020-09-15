Harvey Gulf Enters Lightering Vessel Support Market With 4x220’ PSV’s

By The Maritime Executive 09-14-2020 03:48:52

Harvey Gulf International Marine announced that it has begun converting four 220’ DPS-2 Platform Supply Vessels, which will be capable of stowing one set of four Jumbo fenders (4.5m dia X 9.0m length) and one set of four smaller Jumbo fenders (4.5m dia X 6.3m length) on the vessels’ back decks, along with other STS related equipment, e.g., three (12 inch dia. X 90 feet length) cargo transfer hoses, four smaller fenders, personnel transfer basket, wires, shackles, and other hardware used by Mooring Masters. The vessels are also being fitted with a small, single drum towing winch with min. 50,000 # line pull, 2 X 15,000 # line pull tugger winches, stern rollers with min. 24 dia. X 18 ft. length, steel plate decking, and small mezzanine/ raised decks aft of accommodations for storage of 40 ft. X 14 ft. These vessels will be larger than competing vessels and better equipped, thus providing safer working conditions for personnel working on the back decks.

CEO of Harvey Gulf commented, “As my team and I continually strive to transform Harvey into the company we want to be tomorrow, I see where we need to diversify the services we perform and broaden our client base. Over the coming weeks, I will be announcing more transformations explaining how we will use all of our assets in every way possible to deliver the best financial returns to our investors. This year, while our competitors sat idle, Harvey opened the first dual fuel dock in America, where we sell both diesel and Liquefied Natural Gas for marine use. We converted one of our 300’ Platform Supply Vessels to a 900,000 gallon diesel fuel delivery vessel. With this vessel, we will deliver fuel to tankers and container ships offshore, platforms, drilling rigs, and other vessels supporting oil & gas exploration and production in the U.S. We will also be delivering fuel to our own vessels working in Mexico. And now, we’re entering the Vessel Lightering Support market, providing lightering services in California, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida. In this market, we will offer a larger vessel with newer equipment in order to provide a safer service, all at the price of the smaller vessels presently doing this work.”

