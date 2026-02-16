German Icebreaker Malfunctions Impacting LNG Imports



German officials and the company Deutsche ReGas have been scrambling to deal with the impact of harsh winter conditions on the Baltic. Reports indicate that a malfunctioning icebreaker and heavy ice conditions are impacting the operations of one of Germany’s LNG import terminals.

According to some of the reports, the terminal, which is based on the LNG vessel Neptune (145,000 cbm), which Deutsche ReGas established as a floating storage and regasification unit at Mukran, has run out of gas and stopped shipments. The company, however, says the terminal remains fully operational despite current challenging weather conditions.

German broadcaster NDR ran a report saying the ice conditions were unusually heavy along the coast of the Baltic. It said they had been mostly stable since the start of February, but in some places the ice surpassed 30 centimeters thick (nearly one foot). In other places where the winds had piled it up, ice conditions are up to nearly one meter (40 inches or 3.3 feet).

Germany’s Waterways and Shipping Authority brought in its icebreaker Neuwerk to help with the situation, but according to reports, the vessel began malfunctioning late on Thursday, February 12. NDR reports the vessel returned to Mukran on Friday for an inspection, with the broadcaster saying one of the vessel’s engines had lost power, meaning it did not have the power for icebreaking.

Operation to get Maran Gas Nice away from the terminal, after which Neuwerk began experiencing power problems (Deutsche ReGas)

Built in 1998, Neuwerk has a displacement of 3,000 tons and is designed to work in ice up to 50 centimeters. It is 79 meters (259 feet) in length. The Neuwerk is the Federal Government's most powerful icebreaker, with a bollard pull of 113 tons and an ice class of E3. The WSA transferred the powerful ship from the North Sea into the Baltic, swapping positions with another icebreaker, Arkona.

NDR reports the Neuwerk departed on Saturday for Rostock. There, the ship was to undergo an inspection by specialized technicians, and meanwhile, the chartered tug VB Bremen Fighter was being brought in to help with the ice conditions.

Deutsche ReGas posted a picture from February 11 showing the operation as the LNG carrier Maran Gas Nice (174,295 cbm) was escorted out through the ice. The Greek-owned vessel completed its delivery to the terminal at Mukran.

Another vessel, Minerva Amorgas (174,000 cbm), is holding offshore. It is waiting for the ice conditions to be addressed so that the ship has enough clearance to reach the floating terminal. Reports are saying that it might not be until Tuesday or Wednesday this week. Meanwhile, reports are that Germany’s gas storage levels are at their lowest point since 2013.

After the start of the war in Ukraine, Germany rushed to develop a series of floating LNG terminals both in the west as well as the one at Mukran to support its imports. Last winter, with milder conditions, there were reports of an overcapacity for Germany, while this year, Deutsche ReGas insists the supply is secured under very challenging conditions that appear to be leaving little margin for the supply.