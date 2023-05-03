GTT, TotalEnergies, LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas Join Forces

GTT, TotalEnergies, LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas have signed an agreement for a Joint Development Project

GTT, TotalEnergies, LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas have signed an agreement for a Joint Development Project (JDP) to develop a 150,000 m3 capacity liquid hydrogen (LH2) carrier concept design fitted with GTT’s membrane-type containment system.

Low-carbon hydrogen offers a promising solution to decarbonise hard-to-electrify industries as well as heavy-duty terrestrial mobility, long-distance aviation and maritime shipping. Hydrogen is also a solution for large-scale energy storage and could be used to generate distributable power to complement intermittent solar and wind power sources. In the future, continents such as Europe or some Asian countries may need to import hydrogen on a large scale to complement domestic production.

The ability to transport by sea very large volumes of hydrogen in liquefied form at -253°C is one of the major technological challenges to be overcome to set up a reliable, efficient and competitive global carbon-free hydrogen value chain.

The JDP partners will leverage their combined expertise and know-how to develop a large-scale LH2 carrier concept that can be implemented on an industrial scale for the maritime transport of liquefied hydrogen.

TotalEnergies will work on defining the vessel’s specifications including operational profile;

GTT will design the membrane containment system, considering the constraints related to liquefied hydrogen;

LMG Marin will define the concept design of the LH2 carrier adapted to TotalEnergies’ specifications and taking into account the constraints related to the membrane containment system;

Bureau Veritas will conduct a risk assessment and review the design in accordance with the latest regulatory requirements and will ensure it meets Bureau Veritas’ rules with the goal to deliver an Approval in Principle.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: "We are very proud and excited to join forces with TotalEnergies, LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas to take up this ambitious technological and environmental challenge for the maritime transport of liquefied hydrogen. GTT’s ability to design a disruptive technology adapted to large-scale vessels is a major step forward for the development of the hydrogen sector. This partnership and the associated R&D efforts are part of the GTT Group's ambition to develop technologies to help build a sustainable world."

Mansur Zhakupov, VP of Hydrogen at TotalEnergies, declared: “Complementary industry players working together is an effective approach to de-risking and accelerating the deployment of the hydrogen value chain. We are confident that this JDP will shed light on the prospects of transporting hydrogen at scale in liquefied form.”

Vincent Rudelle, Managing Director of LMG Marin France, declared: “LMG Marin looks forward to this exciting partnership with industry-leading companies, which will enable hydrogen to be transported at sea safely and efficiently, paving the way for a global clean hydrogen supply chain. Out-of-the-box thinking is key to allow the transport of such quantity of liquid hydrogen on board this unique vessel. LMG Marin will be able to share its LH2 experience with the HYDRA project, the world’s first vessel powered by liquid hydrogen currently in operation in Norway. This confirms that emission reductions initiatives and highly innovative projects are part of the company’s DNA.”

Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, commented: “We are pleased to join forces with GTT, LMG Marin, and TotalEnergies for this JDP to develop a large-scale membrane LH2 carrier. Hydrogen is a crucial component of the energy transition and holds great promise for our industry. As a class society, we recognise our responsibility to support the safe development of innovative projects like this, and we are committed to ensuring that this project meets the highest safety and environmental standards.”

