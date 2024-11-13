Greensea IQ & Water Linked Test IQNS Navigation & Autonomy System on ROV

[By: Greensea IQ]

Greensea IQ is pleased to announce the successful completion of field testing IQNS edge processing and navigation system on the VideoRay Defender ROV. Developed in collaboration with the Defense Innovation Unit, this significant navigation and stability upgrade provides expanded capabilities for subsea operations, offering improved control and efficiency for operators in demanding environments. For the demonstration, Greensea IQ worked closely with Water Linked AS, integrating the IQNS with the DVL A125 to create a stand-alone underwater navigation solution.

The IQNS, built on an NVIDIA platform with integrated navigation sensors and a fiber optic gyro (FOG), is designed for compact ocean robots, ideal for systems with stringent Size, Weight, Power, and Cost (SWaP-C) constraints. Paired with Greensea IQ’s defense-focused EOD Edge software package, IQNS enhances vehicle autonomy, sensor processing, and onboard data analysis, making it a comprehensive solution for underwater tasks that demand precision and adaptability.

In recent trials, while under contract to the US Navy and Defense Innovation Unit, IQNS demonstrated marked improvements in navigation and stability for the VideoRay Defender ROV. Notable advancements in long-distance navigation, target search capabilities, and underwater mapping reflect IQNS’s robust performance. New features, such as auto-calibration and gyro-only mode, further empower operators with effective and flexible tools for a range of underwater missions.

The IQNS and DVL integration has been highly successful, marking a promising step forward in the partnership between Greensea IQ and Water Linked.

Scott McLay, Chief Commercial Officer of Water Linked, commented, “The Water Linked DVL A50 has set a new standard for what smaller underwater vehicles can achieve, with Greensea incorporating this world’s smallest DVL into several of their existing systems. This latest integrated solution from Greensea IQ, built upon IQNS technology and our extended-range DVL A125, delivers a high-performance Inertial Navigation System (INS) with a minimal footprint, enabling smaller vehicles to perform tasks that demand highly accurate positioning.”.

The testing process highlighted the system’s ability to support Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) software, enabling operators to locate, classify, and engage underwater targets with increased accuracy. The combined improvements in navigation and autonomy allow operators to carry out their tasks with enhanced confidence and control.

Ben Kinnaman, Founder and CEO of Greensea IQ, commented, “I am very pleased with the performance of IQNS. This product offers operators a modular upgrade in capability—it integrates seamlessly above the DVL in the VideoRay Defender’s foam pack and provides a significant set of new capabilities for the operator. Navigation is everything in these operations; accuracy and efficiency relies on navigation, as does the operator’s confidence. With IQNS, we are seeing operators do their job more confidently and with better results.”

IQNS ships with Greensea IQ’s EOD Edge software platform, tailored specifically for defense applications, adding a powerful suite of ROV capabilities for the unique needs of underwater missions.

Both companies are excited to continue their collaboration and will be showcasing their innovative products at Underwater Intervention 2024 from November 12-14. You can find Greensea IQ at Stand UI-3901 and Water Linked at Stand UI-3930—stop by to see the latest advancements in underwater technology firsthand.