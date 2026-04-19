Glamox to Light Four Offshore Energy Support Vessels for Sea1 Offshore

[By: Glamox AS]

Glamox, a global leader in lighting, will supply lighting for four Offshore Energy Support Vessels (OESVs) being built for Sea1 Offshore AS, a worldwide vessel provider serving the offshore oil, gas, and renewable industries. Glamox will supply a total of 8,000 marine lights for the exteriors and interiors of four vessels that will be used to support offshore energy installations.

OESVs are specialised vessels that deliver logistics, transport, installation, maintenance, and operational support to offshore energy infrastructure—including offshore wind farms, oil and gas platforms, subsea installations, and power and communications cables.

“These vessels are built to exceptionally high specifications and are frequently required to perform in some of the harshest weather conditions at sea. That places strict demands on every component on board — including the lighting. The energy-efficient lighting complements the environmental benefits of these methanol-ready vessels, which also have generators capable of running on 100% biofuel,” said Bernt Omdal, CEO of Sea1 Offshore.

Glamox will supply approximately 2,000 marine LED lights per vessel. They include rugged exterior lighting, including watertight explosion-proof luminaires and floodlights. Interior lighting includes multipurpose luminaires for workshops, stores, holds, and passageways, recessed lighting for indoor crew areas, and downlights for crew quarters.

“Our marine-certified luminaires are highly energy efficient and have a long lifespan, supporting our customers' ambition to cut emissions, reduce maintenance needs, and lower total operational costs,” said Astrid Simonsen Joos, Group CEO of Glamox. “This project represents another strong milestone for our marine business.”

Glamox will deliver the lighting for the first vessel to COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co. Ltd in April. COSCO, which is Glamox’s customer, is building all four vessels and will install the lighting at its yard. The lighting for the next three vessels will be supplied every three months thereafter.

Sea1 Offshore’s OESVs are based on the ST-245 design. The first two vessels were ordered in November 2024, and a further two in March 2025. They measure 120 metres in length, with a cargo deck of 1,400 square meters, and each will be fitted with a 250-tonne deck crane, two remotely operated vehicle (ROV) hangars, and a moonpool. They can accommodate up to 120 personnel. All four vessels are scheduled for delivery during 2027 and the first half of 2028.