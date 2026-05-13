Somali Pirates Reportedly Demand $10M to Release Small Product Tanker

Update: Someone purporting to represent the pirates denied the $10 million claim and said, "The pirate leaders of the hijacked vessel MT Honour 25 are officially stating that the ransom amount for the safe release of the vessel, crew, and cargo is $3 million, without further negotiation or additional conditions." They assert the $10 million claim is being circulated by "certain third parties" in Somalia informing government authorities and other involved individuals.



Concern is rising among the families of the seafarers aboard the vessels seized by Somali pirates. In particular therer are reports of increasing demands from the pirates for the two laden product tankers they are holding.

The authorities report they are monitoring the vessels, but according to one of the family members, it is too dangerous to storm the vessel because they have flammable cargoes. With energy prices rising dramatically, the ships are likely seen as prize assets. Observers have speculated that the pirates were further emboldened by the potential value of the fuel tankers demonstrated by increased activity in recent weeks.

One of the tankers, Eureka (3,353 dwt), was seized off Yemen as it was transporting a cargo of 2,800 tonnes of diesel from the UAE. The pirates boarded the vessel on May 2 and directed it to the Somali coast. The ship is managed from the UAE and registered in Togo.

Family members are claiming the UAE-based managers of the vessel were slow to begin negotiations. The pirates reportedly increased their demands from $3.5 million to $10 million and continue to threaten the crewmembers.

Responding to the demands for action from the family members of the eight Egyptian crewmembers aboard the Eureka, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation. Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said he had instructed the embassy in Mogadishu to follow up and ensure the safety of the seafarers. The families said the Egyptians on the ship include engineers, mechanics, officers, and support staff. There are also four Pakistani crewmembers on the ship.

Family members said they are being permitted limited contact with the hostage crewmembers. During one call, they report the crew said they were being given limited food and water and being watched over by armed guards.

At the same time in Pakistan, the families of the crewmembers aboard the other seized tanker, the Honour 25 (3,089 dwt), also went public, calling for government support. They said their family members have been held for 23 days since the product tanker was seized on April 21, approximately 30 nautical miles off Somalia’s Puntland region. They report that 10 of the 17 crewmembers are from Pakistan.

A team from the Pakistani embassy in Djibouti is reported to have gone to Somalia from May 7 to 10. The reports said they were told the captives were safe. The families are calling for more action to free the crewmembers who they said are existing in horrible conditions and being forced to drink water from the tanks to survive.

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The EU security operation of the region has reported three commercial ships were seized along with several dhows. They have warned shipping to remain at least 150 nautical miles from the coast and to increase security measures. However, even with the reports of increased regional security, there was a report that another group has seized a dhow and is likely on the prowl for a merchant ship target.



