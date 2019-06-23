Gardco Introduces the New byko-test Fe/NFe

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-23 01:28:29

Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc. (Gardco) has introduced a byko-test Fe/NFe gauge which offers a unique solution to monitor environmental conditions while measuring dry film thickness. Air temperature and humidity sensors are built into the gauge. The dew point temperature is displayed to determine if the conditions are right for painting. Combining three measurements in one gauge offers unsurpassed value.

The byko-test complies with SSPC PA-2 and ASTM D7091 for the measurement of coating thickness. There is an SSPC mode to assist the operator on measurement protocols and calibration.

The large, rotating color display is readable in high or low light conditions. The display's content is user selectable. The byko-test Fe/NFe gauge is easy to use. The large operating buttons are ideal for users that are wearing gloves.

Features:

Large easy to read rotating color display with all measurement parameters

High accuracy and repeatability

Easy to use and operate with small compact design and stable platform

Accurate - High Performance

Compact design for one hand operation

Automatic substrate recognition

Strong wear resistant ruby probe tip

Color display with 90° and 180° flip screen

Easy to understand user interface

Switchable to mils, microns, inches, millimeters

Statistics mode with memory

USB port for PC interface

Stability monitoring mode for precise measurements.

Item No. DF-B3790

