Framo Secures Contract for Ørsted's Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan

[By: Framo]

The Framo Suction Pump Spread Systems will be produced at the Framo factory at Flatøy outside Bergen, Norway. Framo, in collaboration with geotechnical expertise from the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute, will deploy its offshore personnel to oversee and manage the suction operation at sea. Ørsted´s 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind projects are located 35-60 km from the Changhua coast in Taiwan. The delivery is scheduled for early 2025.



The technology of suction bucket foundation has secured and safely anchored platforms and offshore installations around the world for many years. “We are proud to be chosen as partner in the Greater Changhua projects”, says Hans Petter Arnesen, Area Manager Renewable Energy at Framo.



Larger wind farms are using this technology on jackets to overcome difficult and variable soil conditions, whilst gaining faster installation speed and avoidance of pile driving noise.



Compared with installing monopiles, suction bucket technology has a more environmentally friendly footprint. Besides the increased installation speed compared to traditionally piled jackets, the concept provides for easier decommissioning.



Ørsted is a global leader in offshore wind. The Danish company constructs and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Taiwan, and the USA. In 2018 Framo and NGI successfully installed 20 suction bucket jackets at Ørsted’s wind farm Borkum Riffgrund 2.



“Framo pumping solutions have been critical in marine and offshore operations for more than 50 years. This order further strengthens our position in the fast-growing renewable energy market.”, says Hans Petter Arnesen.