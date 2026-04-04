Fincantieri, Fraser, Donjon Shipyards Support Shipbuilding in Great Lakes

[By: Fincantieri Marine Group]

Fincantieri Marine Group and two Great Lakes shipbuilders, Fraser Shipyards (Superior, Wis.) and Donjon Marine (Erie, Pa.), have established a collaborative framework to bring new shipbuilding programs and technology to the ‘Fourth Coast’ in keeping with President Trump’s and his administration’s efforts to rapidly increase domestic shipbuilding.

These three well positioned shipyards will join forces to compete for a contract to build a new Homeland Security Cutter - Light icebreaker for the U.S. Coast Guard. Fincantieri is ready to lead such an effort and work together with its fellow Great Lakes shipbuilders and all those ready to join this emerging ecosystem.

Fincantieri CEO George Moutafis said: “Our initial goal is to provide the Coast Guard with a ready-to-build solution for its seven new light icebreakers, and we welcome others to join us on this and other potential projects as we collectively bring significant work to the Fourth Coast. The alliance of these accomplished shipbuilders remains open to other Great Lakes companies, especially those with maritime technology and manufacturing expertise.”

Fraser Shipyards CEO Patrick Kelly offered: “This Great Lakes Shipyard alliance will encourage quick mobilization and collaboration among shipbuilders and maritime companies operating in the region as we adopt new ship building technologies. The Trump Administration has proposed Maritime Prosperity Zones to facilitate stronger relationships among industry partners and communities to increase industrial capacity at a time of renewed investment in domestic shipbuilding.”

John Witte, Jr., President and CEO of Donjon Marine Co. added: “Donjon Shipbuilding is excited to stand alongside Fincantieri Marine Group and Fraser Shipyards in building a stronger future for American shipbuilding on the Fourth Coast. This alliance reflects the kind of collaboration required to expand domestic industrial capacity and deliver important national shipbuilding programs.”

Fincantieri operates three Great Lakes shipyards in Northeast Wisconsin that have successfully worked as a system of yards on multiple shipbuilding programs for nearly two decades. Fincantieri is confident that their system of shipyards can serve as the blueprint for linking multiple production sites and a revitalized domestic supply chain throughout the Fourth Coast to expedite the delivery of important classes of ships.