FarSounder Elevates Marine Navigation with Seamless SEA.AI Integration

[By: FarSounder]

FarSounder continues its strides to ocean safety through technology with an integration with SEA.AI, the global leader in AI-powered vision systems for maritime safety. This seamless integration is a new feature being launched with FarSounders' versatile new web app with an intuitive User Interface (UI).



Argos 3D Forward Looking Sonar (FLS) is FarSounder’s flagship products that deliver unparalleled underwater awareness, providing real-time data up to 1,000 meters ahead of a vessel. With this new integration, captains and crew gain a holistic view of their surroundings both above and below the waterline without the need to switch between multiple displays.

For vessels equipped with SEA.AI, the integration of data into FarSounder’s new web app merges optical and sonar data, shown along with ARPA and AIS targets into a single, cohesive UI. This means surface targets are now visible alongside submerged hazards like reefs or underwater obstacles. This fusion data offers an unprecedented level of situational awareness, ensuring safer navigation in even the most challenging waters.

"We’re very pleased to see SEA.AI integrated into FarSounder’s new platform. Each integration broadens adoption of our technology and shows how complementary technologies can work together to make the seas safer," Marcus Warrelmann, CEO at SEA.AI.

With this release, FarSounder continues to deliver on its mission to redefine marine navigation through technological innovation and strategic partnerships, helping mariners worldwide navigate with confidence and clarity.

“We have found the mariners of today expect technology that not only integrates effortlessly but also offers an interface that’s simple and intuitive,“ Matthew Zimmerman, CEO, FarSounder. “By uniting surface and underwater detection in one clear display, we’re giving users the tools to make faster, better-informed decisions that directly enhance safety.”

For more information on FarSounder’s latest advancement, visit www.farsounder.com/seaai