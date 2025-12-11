Norway Approves Applications for Two Floating Wind Projects

Norway’s Ministry of Energy reports that it will award two project areas in the Utsira Nord region off the coast of Stavanger after having reviewed the applications received in the award program. Norway previously reported that two consortia had been formed and each submitted bids, which have now been confirmed.

The area which is 1,010 square kilometers, would place wind turbines at least 7 km (4.3 miles) from shore. Because of the water depth and the challenges along the west coast of Norway, the projects will require new floating technology for the wind turbines. One of the groups is being led by Equinor, and the other includes EDF Renewables.

Minister of Energy Terje Aasland said they were pleased to be able to move forward with two strong applicants. He predicted that the projects would contribute to developing floating offshore wind technology.

“Offshore wind is one of the government’s key focus areas to ensure sufficient power supply in the years ahead,” said Aasland in September after confirming the receipt of the two applications. “During the development phase, floating offshore wind in Utsira Nord will play an important role in advancing technology and reducing costs. By investing in offshore wind, we are also laying a solid foundation for Norwegian suppliers to compete in the development of future offshore wind projects.”

The companies will now be able to submit proposals for project-specific impact assessment programs and conduct their full assessments at the site. They will have two years to submit applications for their licenses after the approval of the impact assessments.

Equinor has said that a floating offshore wind farm at Utsira Nord could be the next project in Norway with a size to drive industrialization of floating offshore wind and create new opportunities for the Norwegian offshore industry. During the application process, it said it was eager to contribute to a new chapter in Norway’s energy legacy and position floating offshore wind as a new industry contributing to the energy transition.

The government will also allocate NOK 35 billion (US$3.5 billion) as the maximum level of support available for the projects. The companies will be entitled to participate in a competition for state aid. Norway said that if both groups apply, one will receive support based on requiring the least state aid to develop the project.

