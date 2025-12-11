Norwegian Ferry Overshoots Pier and Hits Old Post Office

On Thursday, a ferry overshot its berth and crashed into an old building alongside the pier on the island of Herfol, Norway.

At about 0930 hours on Thursday morning, operator Norled confirmed that the ferry connection for Herfol was temporarily suspended due to an operational incident. The suspension notice has since been lifted and is not mentioned on the firm's site.

On arrival at the port, the ferry Ternen kept going too far alongside the pier. It appears to have missed its unloading pier, passing it to starboard, then allided with a retail store occupying the town's former post office. Local police were not immediately aware of the damage, according to VG, but sent someone out to inspect after asked by the press. Initial reports from the scene had indicated a grounding, not an allision, VG reported.

The half-dozen passengers aboard the ferry were not at risk and disembarked safely after the allision, Norled said. No injuries were reported.

Local mechanic Erik Wydahl was on scene and told Aftenposten that the casualty was caused by a technical problem. The crew attempted to stop, but could not slow down, Wydahl said.

The Hvalerferga ferry route serves Herfol and other islands in the Hvaler archipelago, located in the southeastern corner of Norway. It is an essential transport link, and passenger transits are free of charge (and vehicle transits in the winter season).