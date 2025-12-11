Royal Navy Tracks Russian Submarine’s Transit of English Channel



The UK’s Royal Navy is highlighting that it once again tracked the movements of a Russian submarine and its escorts traveling through the English Channel in recent days. According to the Royal Navy, there has been a 30 percent increase in Russian vessels transiting UK waters in the past two years.

The latest effort took place over three days and involved shadowing the Russian Kilo-class submarine Krasnodar. Commissioned in 2015 as part of the third flight of the class, the submarine is 74 meters (242 feet) and displaces between 2,350 and 3,950 tons. It normally has a complement of 50 aboard and carries both Cruz and surface-to-air missiles.

The vessel was sailing westward from the North Sea through the Strait of Dover and into the English Channel. It was accompanied by a tug Altay (3,000 tons). Naval Lookout reports the corvette RFS Viktor Veliky and tanker General Skobelev were also sailing as part of the grouping.

“Maintaining an overt presence and continued over watch of Russian vessels in UK waters is vital for national security,” said Lieutenant Commander David Emery, Flight Commander of 814 Naval Air Squadron’s Atlantic Flight. “The flexibility and professionalism of the crew of RFA Tidesurge allows us to project our helicopter wherever, day or night, in the maritime environment.”

RFA Tidesurge (37,000 tons displacement), a replenishment tanker of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, was tasked with the job of shadowing the Russians. The Royal Navy also reports that a specialist Merlin helicopter from 814 Naval Air Squadron was also assigned and remained aboard the Tidesurge throughout the operation.

The aircrew of the helicopter was prepared to pivot to anti-submarine operations, the Royal Navy said, if the Krasnodar had dived below the surface. The Russian sub, as is normal protocol, remained on the surface through the Channel, despite encountering stormy weather conditions.

The Royal Navy continued to track the Krasnodar and Altay until the Russians reached the northwest of France. It then handed over the shadowing task to a NATO ally.

It is not the first time the Tidesurge has been used in the shadowing operations. In February, it was assigned to shadow a Russian Navy task group as they sailed close to the UK.

Another one of the Kilo-class submarines caused a stir in October as it made the eastbound transit. There were reports that the submarine was limping back to Russia after having sustained damage. NATO was closely following the vessel, and the Dutch dispatched a vessel to ensure the sub was not in its coastal waters.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence also recently highlighted the increased Russian vessel activity. In November, it reported on a series of efforts to track Russian vessels, including an incident where the UK accused a Russian spy ship of lingering near the UK and directing lasers at RAF planes.