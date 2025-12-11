Public-Private Partnership Develops First Methanol-Powered Cement Carrier

A new project supported by the Norwegian government, along with German shipping company Hartmann Group, will demonstrate new opportunities in sustainable shipping, distributing cement in Norway’s domestic market. The vessel, which is due to enter service in the first quarter of 2028, will primarily use green methanol as its fuel, reducing CO2 emissions and demonstrating the emerging potential for sustainable shipping in smaller segments of shipping.

In early 2025, Heidelberg Materials Norway, part of one of the world's largest building materials companies, applied for the necessary funding from the Norwegian NOx Fund, a government initiative launched in 2008 to support projects that reduce emissions from shipping, industry, and offshore operations. It has funded over 1,000 projects, including LNG shipping, hybrid vessels, and shore power installations.

Heidelberg Materials is also a long-term member of the Green Shipping Program, which was launched in 2015 by the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment. Administered by DNV, it seeks to promote low- and zero-emissions shipping in Norway. It has also supported the launch of 50 pilot projects within its focus on alternative fuels, vessel innovation, and scalable logistics.

Heidelberg was proposing a replacement vessel to carry the cement that would be larger and more efficient than its current fleet of seven to nine ships. A competitive tender was launched involving six companies, and the Hartmann Group was selected to design, own, and operate the vessel. InterMaritime, a former Hartmann company, will be the technical manager for the ship.

“This vessel is a tangible result of public-private collaboration. A NOK 60 million (approximately $6 million) investment from the Norwegian NOx Fund has enabled the development of a highly energy-efficient ship that sets a new benchmark for low-emission bulk transport,” says Tommy Johnsen, Managing Director, Norwegian NOx Fund.

Adding to the feasibility of the project, Heidelberg Materials has agreed to a 10-year charter for the ship. The ship will primarily serve the Norwegian domestic market, transporting cement from a plant in Brevik to cities including Oslo, Bergen, Kristiansand, and Stavanger.

The ship will have the capacity to transport 9,000 tons of cement, over 1,000 tons more than its predecessor, but it will use less fuel due to an optimized design. It will be able to run on a variable mix of methanol and diesel to balance operating costs vs. emissions. Using the fuel mix, they anticipate the ship will cut CO2 emissions by 80 percent, up to 6,000 tons annually.

The Green Shipping Program called the project a milestone that expands its portfolio of contracted vessels. It seeks to demonstrate by supporting solutions, including hydrogen, ammonia, and battery-electric powered vessels, that there are multiple pathways toward zero emissions.

