Elliott Bay Design Group Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

Pictured: Michael Complita and John Reeves By The Maritime Executive 05-04-2021 04:15:06

Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) announces changes to its executive leadership team. These changes come shortly after the appointment of Robert Ekse to President and reflect the new vision and long-term goals for the company.

John Reeves, PE, PMP has been promoted to Principal in Charge. As a Principal, John will oversee technical projects and provide direction and engineering support to ensure project success. He will maintain his current duties and responsibilities as Director of Business Development to grow EBDG's maritime industry leadership position.

Michael Complita, PE, PMP has been promoted to Vice President of Strategic Expansion. In his new role, Mike will lead the expansion of EBDG's service offerings both inside and outside of the marine industry. His initial focus will support EBDG's strategic goal to create an avenue to effectively plan, research, explore, develop, and execute business opportunities that will expand the reach of EBDG, Inc. and its family of companies. Mike will also continue to serve as a Principal in Charge of the firm and will remain involved in oversight of engineering projects, recruiting and cross-training opportunities for staff.

"The changes to our leadership team will foster further growth and new opportunities for EBDG" states Robert Ekse. "I look forward to working with both John and Mike in developing a plan for future success through their synergy and collaboration."

