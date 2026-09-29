Dtorque50 Approved for SOLAS Rescue Boat Applications

[By: Neander Marine]

Neander Marine has achieved approval for the Dtorque 50 diesel outboard for SOLAS rescue boat applications, opening new opportunities across the global rescue boat market.

The approval enables the Dtorque 50 to be specified for SOLAS rescue boats, allowing rescue boat manufacturers, operators and shipyards to access Neander Marine's diesel outboard technology for these applications.

The first SOLAS-specification Dtorque 50 engines have already been built and shipped to Spain, where they will be installed on a rescue vessel. The delivery marks the first deployment of the Dtorque 50 following the approval and provides an early example of the opportunities now opening for the product.

The milestone follows demand from Neander Marine's distributor network and customers, with opportunities that have been awaiting certification now able to progress towards order, build, and delivery.

The approval has been achieved through “MED 1.37: Rescue boat propulsion engine, outboard motor”, covering both Module B and Module E.

For rescue boat operators, the Dtorque 50 brings the benefits of diesel propulsion, including fuel safety, durability and reduced maintenance requirements, to an application where dependable performance is critical.

"We are very proud of what the team has achieved with this approval," said Paula Blanco, CEO of Neander Marine. "There has been clear demand for the Dtorque 50 within the rescue boat market, and this milestone allows us to respond to that demand and pursue new opportunities with our customers and distributor partners. Seeing the first SOLAS-specification engines already on their way to the customer makes this achievement particularly meaningful for the team." Ben Sherwood, CTO of Neander Marine, said the approval represents an important validation of the Dtorque 50 and the team behind it.

"Achieving this approval is a great validation of the product and the work our team has put into it," said Sherwood. "It is particularly significant that we have achieved both Module B and Module E, providing recognition not only of the product, but also the way we manufacture it."

The approval forms part of Neander Marine's strategic roadmap to expand the markets served by the Dtorque 50 and bring diesel outboard propulsion to more professional marine applications, across different applications and different geographical markets.