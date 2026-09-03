Delivery of the new pilot boat for Sète Pilot station

[By JFA Naval]

After several months of work, JFA Naval is pleased to announce the delivery of the new pilot boat for the Port of Sète.

The delivery of this vessel marks the successful completion of a project initially launched at Chantiers Bernard. Following the difficulties encountered by the shipyard, the owner decided to entrust JFA Naval with the completion of the boat, transferring the composite hull and wheelhouse to JFA Naval’s facilities, where all technical installations, deck equipment and outfitting were carried out.

Designed to meet the demanding requirements of maritime pilot operations, she can accommodate up to eight people and combines robustness, performance and safety. Her design, developed by the Nantes-based naval architecture firm Archi Delion, focuses on manoeuvrability, ergonomics, operational efficiency and pilot comfort, including in demanding operating conditions.

Sea trials confirmed the vessel’s performance and excellent seakeeping capabilities, with a top speed of 23 knots loaded. They also validated the proper operation of all onboard systems, as well as the vessel’s compliance with regulatory requirements and the expectations of the pilots.

In the coming days, she will be transported by road to the Port of Sète, where she will be received and commissioned for operational service with the local pilot station. This logistics solution avoids the need for the vessel to sail around the Iberian Peninsula, a challenging route for a vessel operating under Category 3 French certification.

Through this achievement, JFA Naval once again demonstrates its expertise in the construction, completion and refit of highly technical professional vessels.