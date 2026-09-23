Cao Confirms Eight Suicide Attempts During Lincoln CSG's Long Deployment

During the record-setting at-sea deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln to the Mideast, eight sailors attached to the carrier and other vessels in her strike group attempted to commit suicide, the U.S. Navy's top official confirmed in a letter to a Democratic senator this week. The account appears to contradict previous official assessments of the morale situation with Lincoln, and align more closely with familymember reports of concerning conditions.

"Since the beginning of Lincoln’s deployment, there have been a total of eight suicide attempts across the strike group," Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao wrote in a letter to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). He noted that there had been no fatalities.

Cao's candid assessment followed shortly after he made a public appeal to all Sailors and Marines to "defeat this enemy within called suicide." On September 20, he instructed leaders of all ranks to be sure to know - at a personal level - all of the people in their command, and to be prepared to step in to ask questions if someone seems distraught.