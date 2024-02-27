Danelec & Franman Further Partnership to Accelerate Maritime Digitalization

[By: Franman]

Danelec is extending its longstanding partnership with Franman to also promote its growing digital offerings and expand its presence in Greece further.

Franman has announced the extension of its partnership with the leading Danish technology provider, Danelec, by promoting Danelec's digital services in Greece, as stated in the agreement signed on February 2nd, 2024.

With Danelec's acquisition of KYMA A.S. in December 2021, a new era of possibilities has emerged. Franman has always been at the forefront of technological advancements, having represented KYMA A.S., the renowned Norway-based specialist in digital ship performance monitoring, since 1993.

Specializing in maritime safety and sustainability, and being a global leader in ship data management solutions that promote efficiency and safety at sea, Danelec has recently been expanding its expertise in vessel optimization through the acquisition of Nautilus Labs, an AI-based analytics platform.

The combined digital suite of Danelec provides a comprehensive solution for fleet efficiency, by incorporating shaft power meters, digital data capturing, and fleet performance, providing customers with valuable insight to optimize operations, achieve savings, and ensure compliance.

“We are very pleased to have Franman represent us in Greece. Franman has been a leading agent for Kyma for more than 30 years and has a deep understanding for the ship performance market and solution selling. We can now offer a turnkey solution for our customers in Greece, which Franman can promote. We are looking forward to taking our partnership to the next level”, says Christian N. Treu, SVP for Danelec Digital.

“At Franman, we are excited to extend our successful partnership with Danelec, focusing further on the digital services and the vessel optimizing analytics”, says Costis J. Frangoulis, Founder & CEO of Franman.