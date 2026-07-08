Damen New AIDAmar Cruise Ship Drydocks in Exceptional Passenger Experience

[By: Damen Shiprepair]

Damen Shiprepair has completed an exceptional project for AIDA Cruises’ vessel AIDAmar. The 253-metre cruise ship docked at Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam’s Botlek location for her annual bottom survey while carrying around 2,000 passengers on board – an unusual and carefully coordinated event that turned a routine technical inspection into a memorable drydock experience cruise.

The vessel departed the German Port of Warnemünde on 3 July for a five-night voyage, with a rare 24-hour port call in Rotterdam as highlight, during which guests had the opportunity to witness a cruise ship drydock operation from close range.

The vessel entered the yard’s 275 x 40.3-metre drydock number 6 on 5 July. Once she was in position, the drydock was emptied, allowing yard personnel to carry out the inspection.

Safe and controlled

“The technical scope of the project was very straightforward,” says Damen Shiprepair Project Manager Edwin Steijaert. “It’s something we do on a regular basis, and frequently with crew on board. What made this an exceptional occurrence – and also a considerable logistical challenge – was the presence of passengers.

“We had to take great care – especially as an ISPS (International Ship and Port Facility) yard – that everyone was able to enter and exit in a safe and controlled manner. However, we’re not afraid of a challenge at Damen Shiprepair and I’m very pleased with the way in which our team managed this unique project.”

Best passenger experience

Damen pulled out all of the stops to ensure passengers could enjoy the best possible experience during this exceptional visit. Visitors were welcomed to an exhibition detailing the history of Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam and historic projects, including those undertaken on behalf of AIDA Cruises and parent company Carnival Corporation.

Additionally, the yard installed a temporary platform to enable guests to view and photograph the vessel while in dock. A covered area was installed to provide access to buses for sightseeing trips to locations around the Netherlands during the day. All of these facilities were made suitable for wheelchair access.

Visitors were also provided with a souvenir bag containing iconic gifts from the Netherlands, such as keyrings in the shape of clogs and Damen-branded stroopwafels – a traditional Dutch biscuit.

The extra mile

Rogier van der Laan, Product Manager Cruise at Damen Shiprepair, said, “This was not the type of project we typically perform, but we were happy to accommodate AIDA Cruises’ request – we always like to go the extra mile for our clients. The project wasn’t without its challenges, but we were very excited to welcome the passengers of the AIDAmar and pleased to have helped make this exceptional experience possible.”