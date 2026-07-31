Hapag-Lloyd Reports Temporary Suspension of Feeder Calls to Ukraine

Citing the continued deterioration of the security situation, Hapag-Lloyd announced on July 31 that feeder operators have temporarily suspended calls to the Ukrainian Black Sea ports. It comes as Russian attacks on the ports have discouraged other shippers, including Maersk, which reported last week that it was diverting cargo to Romania.

Hapag reports that feeder service is currently not available to the ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdennyi until further notice. As such, it says cargo originally planned for Ukrainian Black Sea port destinations may need to be discharged at an alternative location.

Reni, Ukraine, located on the Danube, Hapag reports, is currently being evaluated as the preferred alternative discharge option for affected Ukraine-bound cargo where feasible. Where Reni is not feasible from an operational or commercial perspective, alternative options may include a change of destination to Romania or Poland, to be reviewed on a case-by-case basis depending on the shipment specifics and customer instructions.



Hapag-Lloyd said it continues to assess and implement operational alternatives to safeguard cargo and mitigate further disruption. It said future service would be subject to operational feasibility and the applicable safety and security assessments.

Feeder service into Ukraine had been restored in May 2024 with Hapag working with a third-party provider. It said the initial service was aboard a smaller, 1,100-TEU capacity vessel and mostly focused on transporting agricultural goods such as sunflower oil and grain. The vessel was running between Constan?a, Romania, and Chornomorsk.

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Hapag, like other major carriers, had suspended service to Ukraine after the invasion in February 2022. They were offering a combination of overland transport from ports such as Romania, and some carriers were using a barge service on the Danube. Since the recent escalation, some shippers have reverted to these options, while some companies were reported to have diverted ships.

Ukrainian officials continue to say that the ports are open, but there are increasing safety concerns. Russia has been staging nightly attacks and expanded the recent campaign to target vessels in or near the ports, as well as the consistent attacks on port infrastructure. There are growing fears that the attacks will interrupt the export of corn, grain, and other foodstuffs.

