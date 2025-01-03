Damen Marine Components Wins Contract for Steering Gear, Rudders & Nozzles

[By: Damen Marine Components]

Dutch shipbuilders GS Projects has contracted DMC by to supply the steering, control and propulsion equipment for four dry cargo vessels. DMC will provide its ‘plug & play’ Piston RAM-type steering systems, Barke rudders and Optima nozzles to the series of four identical vessels. These ships are being constructed at the GS Projects shipyard in Waterhuizen, the Netherlands – a project in cooperation with Groot Ship Design and Ship and Steelbuilding (SaS), who build this series for their shortsea shipping client Longship.

The selection of this trio of DMC products fits the vessels’ design well: 99 metres long, 15 metres wide, a design draft of 6.2 metres, and a deadweight of 5,900 tonnes. Moreover, the robust design and engineering of the DMC scope will easily meet the Lloyd’s Register classification and additionally the Finnish-Swedish 1A ice class specifications by which the four vessels will be built under.

The proven design of DMC’s Barke rudder ensures optimal manoeuvrability and course stability, due to its progressively operating flap linkage system. The result of all this is low fuel consumption and low maintenance cost. In addition, the Optima nozzle has gained a reputation for performance and reliability with shipowners around the world, especially in relation to a better fuel consumption by using this type of nozzle for short-sea shipping.

With the first of the four vessels scheduled for delivery at the beginning of 2026, DMC’s ‘plug-and-play’ designs will help with a smooth construction process. “Look, for example, at their piston steering system. DMC will deliver these fully tested, certified hydraulic-powered units ready for installation,” says GS Projects Project Manager Henk Oudman. “This will significantly speed up our operations at the shipyard.”

Talking about this recent contract with GS Projects, DMC Area Sales Manager Leo van Zon says: “It’s great to be working with GS Projects and their client Longship on this multi-vessel contract. A Dutch shipping company building its ships in the Netherlands, and with Dutch components too: that is quite special! Also, it shows that the Dutch maritime industry is still an efficient ecosystem, able to deliver state of the art assets. We are looking forward to getting started on our scope of work and, when the time comes, rolling up our sleeves and supporting the GS Projects team at the shipyard with the installation of the DMC equipment.”