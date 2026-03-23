Damen Launches Tenth Island Class Ferry for BC Ferries

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

At a ceremony at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania, the tenth Island Class ferry has been launched. Damen is constructing the vessels for BC Ferries. The Island Class ferries provide services connecting islands along Canada’s west coast.

The ferry is the final instalment in an order of four vessels. When delivered, these will complement six Island Class ferries Damen has delivered previously, making the Island Class the largest vessel class in BC Ferries’ fleet.

The Island Class vessels are designed to improve passenger comfort, reduce environmental impact and increase vehicle capacity by 71% and passenger capacity by 135% on the routes they serve – equal to an additional 200 spaces for vehicles and 2,000 spaces for passengers.

Project progress

Recently, the yard has reached a number of other milestones in the construction of the Island Class vessels. The eighth vessel began sea trials on February 23, 2026. On the same day, the seventh vessel, Island xwsa?ux?ul, set sail for Canada.

Fleet standardisation

The Island Class vessels are also a key part of BC Ferries’ ongoing work towards standardising its fleet. With this, the ferry operator aims to reduce complexity across its operations, making it easier to train crews, stock spare parts, and assign vessels where they’re needed most.

Standardisation also provides a more consistent travel experience for passengers and significantly reduces logistical, operational, training and maintenance costs. The Island Class are equipped with batteries and diesel-hybrid technology. This makes them capable of full electric operations once shoreside charging infrastructure becomes available.

Nicolas Jimenez, President and CEO of BC Ferries, said, “Launching the final Island Class vessel is an important step in renewing our fleet and strengthening service for coastal communities. “These vessels add space for more passengers and vehicles while helping us replace aging ships with modern, more efficient ones. That’s essential to keeping ferry service reliable for the people and communities who depend on it every day.”

Honouring tradition

The tenth Island Class vessel is named Island K'asa, a name gifted by Wei Wai Kum First Nation in the Kwak’wala language, meaning ‘Otter’. This name represents a guardian spirit and a reminder of life’s interconnectedness. Following delivery, the ferry will enter service on Route 23 between Campbell River and Quadra Island.