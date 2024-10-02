Damen Delivers Booster Station with Emission Reduction System to Hegemann

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

In June this year, Damen Shipyards signed a contract with the German dredging contractor Hegemann for an innovative booster station. The booster, a standard BS 500, will be fitted out with Damen’s in-house developed Marine NO X Emission Reduction System. This officially EU Stage V certified system will be mounted on top of the booster station to effectively reduce the NO X and particle emissions and provide sound reduction as well. The standard stock booster was ready in weeks, the emission reduction system will be retrofitted later. A BS 500 standard stock booster was already under construction at the Damen Dredging yard. This booster is fitted out with a 500 millimetre pipe line connection dredge pump which is powered by a Caterpillar 3512C. As a standard, this 954 kilowatt diesel engine operates in compliance with the IMO Tier II emission regulations. The powerful booster station has a pump production of some 4,000 m3/h. The standard booster perfectly fits a job in Emden, northern Germany, where it has started early September. Connected to Trailing Suction Hopper Dredgers (TSHD), the pumping station will boost the discharge distance of their sand cargo.



The additional IMO Tier III and EU Stage V compliant emission reduction system uses active emissions control technology. A silencer combines SCR NO X reduction with DPF particle reduction in the exhaust gas stream. The SCR technology achieves over 75% removal efficiency. The modular emission reduction system, one of Damen’s key developments to enhance sustainable operations, will be fitted later due to a longer delivery time. Mr. Joppe Neijens, Sales Manager at Damen Shipyards explains: “Our Stage V Emission Reduction System is a practical add-on. It has been designed in such a way that it can be retrofitted easily. It will be installed on the top of the container housing of the booster station without any hassle.”



The BS 500 booster station will be another addition of Damen dredging equipment to the Hegemann fleet. Several of the company’s TSHDs boast assorted Damen solutions, and a few years ago two Booster Stations BS 350 were delivered. “We are happy with the delivery of the booster,” Mr. Martin Janßen, Head of Inspection of Hegemann says. “We are actively working towards a greener future and our investment in the emission reduction system reflects our commitment to responsible operations.”