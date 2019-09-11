Damen Announces Fourth Edition of its Popular Annual Networking Event

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-11 17:31:39

Damen Shipyards Group is once again holding its one-day-only annual industry networking event at its headquarters at Gorinchem in the Netherlands. Following three successful editions as the Damen Workboat Show, this year it has been rebranded as the Damen Maritime Festival to better reflect the full Damen product range as well as the day’s lively atmosphere and will take place on Thursday September 19.

As before, the festival will give industry professionals from across Europe and beyond the opportunity to mingle with each other as well as explore in detail Damen’s current products and plans for the future. Attractions will include stands manned by selected Damen suppliers with topical and innovative products such as DBR, Emigreen and 360-Control as well as showcases and exhibits by Damen divisions including Green Solutions, Marine Components, and Research, Development & Innovation.

This year’s event will also feature the Lighthouse; an R&D working area that will be showcasing various innovation projects which Damen is currently conducting. All this will be set against a backdrop of Damen vessels available for inspection and on-the-water demonstrations, and an auction of maritime equipment and parts. As usual, the event will provide an excellent opportunity to network with people from across the maritime industry. Food and refreshments will of course be available throughout the day and the festival will be brought to a close with an informative and entertaining presentation by a guest speaker.

In 2018 over 300 customers ranging from CEOs to crew and technicians attended the event and greater numbers are anticipated this year. To find out more and for invitations and registration, current and prospective customers and their advisors should contact their regular Damen sales contacts.

