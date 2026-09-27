Dajin Selects ULSTEIN HX122 for Offshore Installation Vessel

[By Ulstein]

Dajin Heavy Industry has selected the ULSTEIN HX122 design, featuring the U-STERN® hull solution, for the development of its offshore installation vessel. The vessel has been designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions B.V. in the Netherlands. The vessel is optimised for installing monopiles, jacket foundations and offshore substations, supporting the growing demand for larger and more complex offshore wind projects.

Dajin Heavy Industry is a leading supplier of offshore wind foundations and related services.

The project marks an expansion of Dajin's capabilities from manufacturing, logistics and transportation into offshore installation. By adding offshore installation capacity to its existing capabilities, Dajin aims to provide a more integrated offering across the offshore wind value chain and reduce interfaces between different parties during project execution.

Capable of installing future 4XL monopiles, the vessel can also support oil and gas construction and decommissioning assignments. This flexibility allows it to meet the growing demands of the offshore wind sector while serving a broader range of offshore energy operations.

Developed for future installation requirements, the ULSTEIN HX122 combines a large working deck, advanced lifting capabilities, dynamic positioning, and ULSTEIN's hull innovations. The integration of the U-STERN® solution enables longitudinal storage and upending of monopiles along the vessel centreline at the stern, supporting installation operations with the vessel heading into the prevailing seas. Combined with the X-BOW® solution, the concept is designed to improve operability, enhance vessel motions and support an increased weather window for demanding offshore installation campaigns.

The project reflects the continued development of offshore installation assets as the industry prepares for larger foundations and increasingly demanding offshore wind projects.

"Offshore wind has entered a new development phase, and installation capacity is the core bottleneck for project delivery. The ULSTEIN HX122 with U-STERN® project represents Dajin’s strategic layout to close the final link in offshore wind foundation delivery. We aim to develop high-performance, multi-functional installation platforms, enabling a shift from developers’ separate coordination of manufacturing, transportation and installation to Dajin’s one-stop delivery, to better support large-scale offshore wind development," says Feng Qi, Vice President at Dajin.

"We are pleased to welcome Dajin Heavy Industry as a new customer. The company has established a strong position within the offshore wind supply chain, and we appreciate their trust in Ulstein by selecting our ULSTEIN HX122 with U-STERN® design as they enter offshore installation services. The combination of Dajin's industrial capabilities and Ulstein's experience in offshore vessel design provides a strong foundation for the project, and we look forward to working closely together on this exciting project," says Edwin van Leeuwen, Managing Director at Ulstein Design & Solutions B.V.