Crowley Mariners Honored for Heroism at 2025 Admiral of the Ocean Awards

[By: Crowley]

The United Seamen’s Service recognized Crowley mariners with honors at the 2025 Admiral of the Ocean Sea (AOTOS) Awards. As one of the most prestigious ceremonies in the industry, the AOTOS awards spotlight outstanding maritime achievement and pay tribute to American seafarers whose courageous actions and commitment to safety have made a profound impact on the industry and the welfare of those at sea.

The crew of the tanker Stena Immaculate was presented with the AOTOS Special Recognition Plaque for their extraordinary actions after the vessel was struck by a foreign cargo ship while anchored in the North Sea in March of this year. Despite a ruptured cargo tank and fire that engulfed both vessels, the crew acted decisively to contain the fire, safeguard thousands of gallons of jet fuel and ensure the safety of all 23 seafarers. Their swift response prevented further disaster and preserved the ship and its cargo. At the time of the incident, the Stena Immaculate was managed by Crowley through its joint venture with owner Stena Bulk USA.

The crew aboard Crowley’s owned and operated vessel, El Coquí, earned AOTOS Mariner’s Plaque for Heroism for their actions in the rescue of four U.S. boaters after their sailing vessel sank in the Atlantic Ocean north of the Dominican Republic. Responding to the U.S. Coast Guard’s request for assistance, the El Coquí diverted from its regular route between Jacksonville, Florida, and San Juan, Puerto Rico route. Working alongside the U.S. Coast Guard and nearby vessel Bonanza, the crew successfully located, retrieved and transported the boater to safety.

“We are incredibly proud of our mariners aboard the Stena Immaculate and El Coquí for receiving these honors,” said James C. Fowler, senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Shipping. “These awards are a testament to their courage, professionalism and dedication in moments of crisis. These mariners exemplify Crowley’s unwavering commitment to safety, and their actions remind us why we continually invest in training, preparedness and innovation to protect lives and uphold the highest standards in maritime operations.”

For more than 50 years, the AOTOS Awards, hosted annually by the United Seamen’s Service, has recognized individuals and organizations whose leadership have advanced the maritime sector while safeguarding the welfare of American seafarers.